Markets
MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Appoints Hervé Hoppenot As Board Chairman

October 06, 2025 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (MAZE), Monday announced the appointment of Hervé Hoppenot as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Hoppenot will succeed Charles Homcy, who will continue to contribute as a member of the company's Board and R&D Committee.

Commenting on Hoppenot's appointment, CEO Jason Coloma stated, "We are honored to welcome him as Chairman as we accelerate Maze's progress toward several key milestones in 2026, including initiating Phase 2 trials in PKU and CKD for MZE782 and an initial topline Phase 2 data readout for MZE829 in APOL1-mediated kidney disease."

Most recently, Hoppenot served as Chief Executive Officer of Incyte Corporation from 2014 to 2025 and as Chairman of Incyte from 2015 to 2025.

Friday, MAZE closed at $27.11, up 2.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAZE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.