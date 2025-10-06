Maze Therapeutics Appoints Hervé Hoppenot As Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (MAZE), Monday announced the appointment of Hervé Hoppenot as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Hoppenot will succeed Charles Homcy, who will continue to contribute as a member of the company's Board and R&D Committee.

Commenting on Hoppenot's appointment, CEO Jason Coloma stated, "We are honored to welcome him as Chairman as we accelerate Maze's progress toward several key milestones in 2026, including initiating Phase 2 trials in PKU and CKD for MZE782 and an initial topline Phase 2 data readout for MZE829 in APOL1-mediated kidney disease."

Most recently, Hoppenot served as Chief Executive Officer of Incyte Corporation from 2014 to 2025 and as Chairman of Incyte from 2015 to 2025.

Friday, MAZE closed at $27.11, up 2.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

