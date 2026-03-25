Maze Insider Reports $736K Sale. Here's What Investors Should Know as Stock Plunges 33%

Key Points

An executive at Maze Therapeutics reported selling 15,000 shares on March 20, 2026, yielding a transaction value of $736,000 at around $49.10 per share.

The activity was executed directly, involved derivative mechanics (option exercise), and did not affect any indirect holdings.

The executive retains options underlying 252,407 shares, per the filing.

10 stocks we like better than Maze Therapeutics ›

Harold Bernstein, President, R&D & CMO of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), reported the exercise of 15,000 stock options and immediate sale of the corresponding common shares for a total value of approximately $736,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value $736,439

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($49.10); post-transaction value based on March 20, 2026 market close ($49.10).

Key questions

What is the derivative context of this transaction?

This filing reflects the exercise of 15,000 stock options followed by an immediate sale of the same number of common shares, utilizing options as the source of liquidity rather than reducing a pre-existing common stock position.

This filing reflects the exercise of 15,000 stock options followed by an immediate sale of the same number of common shares, utilizing options as the source of liquidity rather than reducing a pre-existing common stock position. How does the transaction relate to Bernstein's historical trading activity and available share capacity?

This exercise-and-sale follows a series of administrative option transactions that have followed a similar pattern by the executive.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $32.78 Market capitalization $1.6 billion Net income (TTM) -$126.13 million 1-year price change 180%

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics develops small molecule precision medicines targeting renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity; lead candidates include MZE829 (APOL1 inhibitor) and MZE782 (SLC6A19 inhibitor).

The firm pursues a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials for future commercialization and potential out-licensing.

It targets patients with APOL1 kidney disease, chronic kidney disease, and related metabolic disorders primarily in the United States.

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging precision genetics to develop novel therapies for renal and metabolic diseases. With a focused pipeline, the company develops small molecule precision medicines for the treatment of renal, cardiovascular, and related metabolic diseases. Its competitive edge is rooted in proprietary small molecule programs targeting genetically validated pathways.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Maze are crashing 33% on Wednesday despite the firm reporting positive topline data from its Phase 2 HORIZON Trial of MZE82, which is of course a staggering decline, but this sale ultimately looks like a pre-planned liquidity event tied to compensation. The filing makes clear it was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, meaning timing was set in advance.



At Maze Therapeutics, the more relevant story for investors is pipeline progress. The company’s Phase 2 data for MZE829 showed a 35.6% reduction in proteinuria, with half of patients achieving at least a 30% reduction, a clinically meaningful threshold tied to delayed disease progression. Certain subgroups saw even stronger responses, including a 61.8% reduction among FSGS patients, with the drug appearing well-tolerated and advancing toward a pivotal program.



That backdrop helps explain why the stock had been trading at elevated levels prior to the drop, reflecting optimism around a first proof-of-concept in a genetically defined kidney disease population. Biotech can be volatile, but the long-term thesis here seems in place.



Should you buy stock in Maze Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Maze Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Maze Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.