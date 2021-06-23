Mazda to temporarily halt production at Japanese plant in July due to chip shortage

Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Mazda Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it will suspend production at a factory in Japan for a total of ten days in July due to a chip shortage.

The automaker's Hofu Plant No.1 in Yamaguchi prefecture, located in southwest Japan, will halt production between July 5 and 9 as well as July 12 and 16.

