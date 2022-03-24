Mazda to halt operations at two Japan plants for 2 days due to supply disruption

Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it would suspend production at its two domestic factories for two days in April due to auto parts supply disruptions.

It said in a statement that a rise in COVID-19 cases in China were among factors expected to cause supply disruptions.

It did not say how much of vehicle output would be affected by the suspension at its factories in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures on April 4 and 5.

