Markets

Mazda North American September Sales Up 28.7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mazda North American Operations reported that its total sales was 24,237 vehicles in September 2020, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to September 2019.

With 25 selling days in September, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 18.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Motor de Mexico reported September sales of 4,089 vehicles, a decrease 4.8 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 28.3 percent, with 31,078 vehicles sold.

Year-to-date sales totaled 203,280 vehicles, a decrease of 2.3 percent from the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular