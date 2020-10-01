Mazda North American September Sales Up 28.7%

(RTTNews) - Mazda North American Operations reported that its total sales was 24,237 vehicles in September 2020, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to September 2019.

With 25 selling days in September, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 18.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Motor de Mexico reported September sales of 4,089 vehicles, a decrease 4.8 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 28.3 percent, with 31,078 vehicles sold.

Year-to-date sales totaled 203,280 vehicles, a decrease of 2.3 percent from the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.