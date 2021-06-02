Mazda North American May Sales Up 69.2%

(RTTNews) - Mazda North American Operations reported total May sales of 42,187 vehicles, an increase of 69.2 percent from last year.

CPO sales totaled 6,846 vehicles in May, an increase of 10 percent compared to May 2020 and resulting in its best May ever.

Year-to-date sales totaled 156,562 vehicles; an increase of 58.4 percent from the prior year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico reported May sales of 3,867 vehicles, an increase of 66.4 percent compared to May last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.