Mazda North America reports October sales up 58.7% to 37,307 vehicles

November 01, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Mazda North American Operations reported total October sales of 37,307 vehicles, an increase of 58.7% compared to October 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 350,759 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.5% compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 47% on a Daily Selling Rate, or DSR, basis.

