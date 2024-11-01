Mazda North America reports October sales up 58.7% to 37,307 vehicles

Mazda North American Operations reported total October sales of 37,307 vehicles, an increase of 58.7% compared to October 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 350,759 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.5% compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 47% on a Daily Selling Rate, or DSR, basis.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MZDAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.