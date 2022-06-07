Mazda (MZDAY) to Make Factories Carbon Neutral Globally by 2035

Mazda Motor Corporation MZDAY recently announced plans to make all its factories around the globe carbon neutral by 2035. This plan is part of its larger goal of making the supply chain carbon neutral by 2050.



Considering its commitments to carbon neutrality, the Japan-based automaker has a long way to go. Mazda currently sells only one compliance-level EV and plans to continue selling combustion vehicles through the next decade.



Mazda plans to transform all of its factories into carbon-neutral units, although it has not committed to doing the same for its actual vehicles. Presently Mazda lacks EV models, although it has since long planned for ambitious milestones in the EV space.



In 2017, the automaker had stated to exclusively sell EVs and hybrids by 2030. Mazda’s first EV model, the MX-30, garnered mixed reviews due to its relatively high MSRP for such a low range (100 miles).



However, since then, Mazda is yet to deliver other electrified models, although it has plans for three new EVs by 2025, which are to be built on its existing EV technology. After 2025, the company intends to launch its modular Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture, through which it will unveil more BEVs. Mazda will also introduce CX-60 and CX-80 large combustion SUVs as early as next year.



In the recent announcement, Mazda shared a roadmap for the transformation of the company in the coming 13 years.



To fight carbon emissions at its factories, the company has three key focus areas, namely, energy conservation, shifting to renewable energies and the introduction of carbon-neutral fuels for in-house transportation.



Energy conservation during the manufacturing process will comprise the reduction of thermal energy. It plans to switch to low/carbon-free power generation in its plants and procurement of electricity from renewable energy suppliers. It stated that it will work on its research on carbon-neutral bio fuels for use in in-house transportation. These measures will be implemented first at Mazda’s Japan factories before other countries.



Through these dedicated efforts, Mazda is determined to proactively work toward carbon neutrality and a sustainable supply chain.



