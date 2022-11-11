Mazda (MZDAF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mazda Mtr Ltd (Symbol: MZDAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.77, changing hands as high as $7.90 per share. Mazda Mtr Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MZDAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MZDAF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.25 per share, with $9.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.74.

