Mazda Motor Q1 Results Surge; Sees Weak Net Profit, Higher Operating Profit In FY

August 08, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of parent surged 148.3 percent to 37.24 billion yen from last year's 15 billion pounds.

Basic loss per share was 59.07 yen, compared to profit of 23.79 yen in the prior year.

Operating income was 30.03 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 19.53 billion yen.

Net sales for the first quarter were 1.09 trillion yen, up 76.8 percent from prior year's 617.22 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company projects attributable profit to be down 9 percent from last year to 130 billion yen or 206.32 per share, while operating income would grow 26.8 percent to 180 billion yen, and net sales would grow 17.6 percent to 4.50 trillion yen.

