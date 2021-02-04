Mazda Motor Posts 9-month Loss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported a loss to owners of parent of 78.3 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to profit of 32.4 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 124.25 yen compared to profit of 51.41 yen, prior year.

For the nine month period, net sales were 1.96 trillion yen, a decline of 23.3 percent from prior year.

For the fiscal year 2021, the company projects: a loss per share of 79.39 yen; and net sales of 2.9 trillion yen. Previously, the company projected: a loss per share of 142.91 yen; and net sales of 2.85 trillion yen.

