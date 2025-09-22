Is Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mazda Motor Corporation is one of 96 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mazda Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY's full-year earnings has moved 116.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MZDAY has returned 9.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 6.3% on average. This means that Mazda Motor Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Standard Motor Products (SMP). The stock is up 27.5% year-to-date.

In Standard Motor Products' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mazda Motor Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that MZDAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Standard Motor Products falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mazda Motor Corporation and Standard Motor Products as they could maintain their solid performance.

