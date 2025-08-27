Is Mazda Motor (MZDAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Mazda Motor (MZDAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MZDAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that MZDAY has a P/B ratio of 0.35. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MZDAY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.02. MZDAY's P/B has been as high as 0.46 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.34, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MZDAY has a P/CF ratio of 4.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.67. Over the past year, MZDAY's P/CF has been as high as 4.72 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 2.52.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mazda Motor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MZDAY is an impressive value stock right now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.