Mazda Motor (MZDAF) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 11.98

The average one-year price target for Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAF) has been revised to 11.98 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 11.09 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.10 to a high of 18.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from the latest reported closing price of 10.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mazda Motor. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZDAF is 0.14%, an increase of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 63,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,629K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 5.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 23.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,264K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,045K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 7.55% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 18.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.