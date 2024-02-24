Mazda Motor (MZDAF) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 12.26

The average one-year price target for Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAF) has been revised to 12.26 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 11.45 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.00 to a high of 17.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.65% from the latest reported closing price of 11.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mazda Motor. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZDAF is 0.14%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 63,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,629K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 23.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,264K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 10.33% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 1.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.