Mazda Motor (MZDAF) Price Target Increased by 14.98% to 10.51

The average one-year price target for Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAF) has been revised to 10.51 / share. This is an increase of 14.98% from the prior estimate of 9.14 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.57 to a high of 14.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.16% from the latest reported closing price of 10.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mazda Motor. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZDAF is 0.11%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 57,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,543K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 13.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,387K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 15.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,264K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,008K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 11.96% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,863K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZDAF by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.