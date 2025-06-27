Mazda Motor Global Passenger Vehicles Production Down 10% In May

(RTTNews) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) announced on Friday that its global production in May declined 10 percent from last year to 85,596 units, while domestic output fell 8.8 percent to 50,620 units, impacted mainly by reduced passenger vehicle production.

The Japanese automaker said that overseas production dropped 11.7 percent to 34,976 units, despite gains in the CX-50, CX-3 models, while the demand for the CX-30 model fell 30.2 percent.

Mazda Motor noted that in May, domestic sales rose 3.7 percent to 9,901 units, driven by a 5.2 percent increase in passenger vehicle demand. While the MAZDA3 model grew 11.8 percent, the CX-5 remained steady and MAZDA2 dropped 36.2 percent.

According to Mazda, May exports fell 4.9 percent to 43,253 units due to weaker shipments to Oceania and other regions, though volumes to Europe rose 41.3 percent and North America increased slightly.

According to Mazda Motors, global sales declined 9.1 percent to 95,596 units, with demand in the U.S and Europe down 18.6 percent and 21.7 percent respectively,

During the period from January to May, the company said that global production was down 2.3 percent, while global sales rose 4.3 percent, helped by strong domestic growth and stable overseas demand.

