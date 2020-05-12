Mazda Motor Cuts FY View Due To Weak Demand Amid Covid-19; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) Tuesday revised down its forecast for fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The company now expects attributable net income of 12.10 billion yen or 19.21 per share, operating income of 43.60 billion yen, and net sales of 3.430 trillion yen.

The company previously expected attributable net income of 43 billion yen or 68.28 per share, operating income of 60 billion yen, and net sales of 3.50 trillion yen.

The company attributed the revision in outlook to an operating profit decrease from a declining demand in major markets and an impact of the global spread of the novel coronavirus in the fourth quarter, as well as due to the revision of the recoverability of deferred tax assets.

Global wholesale for the full-year has been revised to 1,419 thousand units.

In Japan, Mazda Motor shares traded at 610 yen, down 3.48 percent.

