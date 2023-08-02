Mazda Motor Corporation - ADR (MZDAY) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 5.24

The average one-year price target for Mazda Motor Corporation - ADR (OTC:MZDAY) has been revised to 5.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 4.93 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.27 to a high of 7.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4.91 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 262K shares.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.