Mazda Motor Corporation - ADR (MZDAY) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 5.24

The average one-year price target for Mazda Motor Corporation - ADR (OTC:MZDAY) has been revised to 5.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 4.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.27 to a high of 7.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4.91 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 262K shares.

