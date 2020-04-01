Mazda Financial Services To Offer Payment Deferral For Eligible Customers

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Credit Corp. said it has launched a private label business with Mazda North American Operations through the creation of Mazda Financial Services.

Mazda Financial Services will offer a payment deferral program for up to 90 days on new and Certified Used Mazda Vehicles to eligible customers who finance a new or Certified Used Mazda vehicle on or after April 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020.

In addition, the company will assist dealers by temporarily reducing rates on all floorplan lines and the interest on those lines, as well as providing a principal payment deferral option for real estate and working capital loans.

Mazda Financial Services began operations today and offers a suite of automotive finance, lease, wholesale, dealer banking, and insurance protection products and services to Mazda dealers and customers in the U.S.

