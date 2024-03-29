Mazda and Panasonic's energy unit sign auto battery supply agreement

Adds context in paragraphs 2, 4-5

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor 7261.T and the energy unit of Panasonic Holdings 6752.T said on Friday they have signed an automotive battery supply agreement.

The deal comes out of talks about a battery supply partnership for electric vehicles that Mazda and Panasonic Energy started in June last year. Panasonic Energy also makes batteries for Tesla TSLA.O.

Mazda and Panasonic Energy said in a joint statement they will disclose at an appropriate time details of the partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.

The agreement is likely to help Mazda step up production of EVs as part of a 1.5 trillion-yen ($9.9 billion) spending plan it unveiled in late 2022.

Panasonic Energy has also been in talks with Japanese automaker Subaru 7270.T to set up a separate partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.

($1 = 151.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.