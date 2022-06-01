Mazda aims to achieve carbon neutrality at its factories by 2035

Japan's Mazda Motor Corp will aim to achieve carbon neutrality at its factories worldwide by 2035, it said on Thursday.

The Hiroshima-based automaker will procure electricity from renewable sources and use carbon-neutral vehicles at its factories, among other measures, it said in a statement.

