Mazda aims to achieve carbon neutrality at its factories by 2035

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T will aim to achieve carbon neutrality at its factories worldwide by 2035, it said on Thursday.

The Hiroshima-based automaker will procure electricity from renewable sources and use carbon-neutral vehicles at its factories, among other measures, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

