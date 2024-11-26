Mazarin Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Mazarin Inc (TSE:MAZ.H) has released an update.

Mazarin Inc. announces the appointment of Mr. Louis Brenn as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mr. Mario Simard, who has retired after 20 years of dedicated service. With extensive experience in finance and sustainable development, Mr. Brenn is expected to bring fresh insights to the company’s strategic direction. Mazarin Inc. and its subsidiary focus on developing industrial minerals that meet global performance and ecological standards.

