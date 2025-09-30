Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (BSE:543237) Price Target Increased by 39.26% to 3,213.56

The average one-year price target for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (BSE:543237) has been revised to ₹ 3,213.56 / share. This is an increase of 39.26% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,307.67 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 2,121.71 to a high of ₹ 4,052.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.72% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 3,098.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 39.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543237 is 0.10%, an increase of 91.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.26% to 3,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,094K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543237 by 18.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543237 by 21.55% over the last quarter.

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 273K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 184K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 55.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543237 by 77.73% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543237 by 19.98% over the last quarter.

