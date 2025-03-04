MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY Earnings Results: $MEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY ($MEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.89. The company also reported revenue of $121,310,000, missing estimates of $125,375,006 by $-4,065,006.

MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY Insider Trading Activity

MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY insiders have traded $MEC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAGADEESH A REDDY (President & CEO) purchased 5,903 shares for an estimated $98,698

RACHELE MARIE LEHR (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $23,850

TODD M BUTZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,272 shares for an estimated $20,078

SEAN P LEUBA (SVP, Corp. Development & GC) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,125

MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

