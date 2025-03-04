MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY Earnings Results: $MEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY ($MEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.89. The company also reported revenue of $121,310,000, missing estimates of $125,375,006 by $-4,065,006.
MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY Insider Trading Activity
MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY insiders have traded $MEC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAGADEESH A REDDY (President & CEO) purchased 5,903 shares for an estimated $98,698
- RACHELE MARIE LEHR (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $23,850
- TODD M BUTZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,272 shares for an estimated $20,078
- SEAN P LEUBA (SVP, Corp. Development & GC) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,125
MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of MAYVILLE ENGNERING CMPNY stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 328,223 shares (+270.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,159,665
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 240,752 shares (+71.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,784,621
- INVESCO LTD. removed 182,871 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,874,732
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 120,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,531,075
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. added 96,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,517,813
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 85,086 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,337,551
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 83,213 shares (+61.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,308,108
