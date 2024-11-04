Mayville Engineering's Earnings Outlook

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mayville Engineering will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Mayville Engineering's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 10.51% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Tracking Mayville Engineering's Stock Performance

Shares of Mayville Engineering were trading at $21.49 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Mayville Engineering

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mayville Engineering.

Analysts have given Mayville Engineering a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $30.0, indicating a potential 39.6% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and 3D Sys, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For 3D Sys, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.25, indicating a potential 84.88% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and 3D Sys, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mayville Engineering Outperform 17.74% $22.28M 1.60% 3D Sys Buy -11.66% $47.10M -6.90%

Key Takeaway:

Mayville Engineering outperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, with a growth rate of 17.74% and gross profit of $22.28M. However, it lags behind in return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Mayville Engineering ranks above average among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Mayville Engineering Better

Mayville Engineering Co Inc is involved in a manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, power sports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Its services comprise stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services.

Breaking Down Mayville Engineering's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mayville Engineering's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.74% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Mayville Engineering's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mayville Engineering's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mayville Engineering's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mayville Engineering's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

