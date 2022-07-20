Mayville Engineering Names Jagadeesh Reddy President & CEO; Timothy Christen Chair

(RTTNews) - Mayville Engineering Co., Inc. (MEC), a Wisconsin-based contract manufacturer, announced Wednesday the appointment of Jagadeesh Reddy as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective July 19.

The company also appointed Timothy Christen to the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, effective on the same day.

Reddy succeeds the retired Chairman, President and CEO, Bob Kamphuis, who will remain in a consultative capacity through September 30.

Christen has been a member of the MEC Board of Directors since June 2016 and currently serves on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Reddy is a senior executive with 26 years of progressive leadership experience. Since 2018, he was a member of the senior leadership team at W.R. Grace, most recently serving as the head of its Strategy and Growth function. He was also the Managing Director of its Advanced Refining Technologies hydroprocessing joint venture with Chevron.

Reddy said, "With increased focus on re-shoring and outsourcing by major OEMs, MEC has a critical role to play in helping our customers streamline supply chains and reduce lead times. … My initial focus will be on accelerating our use of innovation and technology to help drive profitable growth and margin expansion, while cultivating a culture of high performance and accountability."

He said he plans to share the company's updated strategy and plans for 2023 and beyond later this year.

