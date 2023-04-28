Mayville Engineering Gets Bullish Target as EF Hutton Initiates Coverage; Fintel Metrics Indicate Positive Signs

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company (US:MEC) rose for a second day on Thursday following EF Hutton's coverage on MEC stock with a ‘buy’ call and $22 price target. That's almost two times yesterday’s $11.95 per share close.

MEC is the largest independent sealed metal fabricator in the United States and performs metal fabrication as well as a range of other operations. The company functions as an extension of its customers’ production lines, doing the end-to-end outsourced process steps of manufacturing for leading Tier 1 OEMs and blue-chip companies. Some of which include Volvo, Honda Motor Co. (US:HMC) and Harley-Davidson (US:HOG).

The stock has been recommended as a good investment because of several new processes, frameworks, and catalysts occurring at Mayville Engineering under the leadership of new CEO, Jag Reddy, who joined last July. These include the MEC Business Excellence (MBX) program, increased capacity utilization of a new production facility, and better pricing and product mix.

Reddy has surfaced on Fintel’s dashboard of company officers buying shares, along with CFO Todd Butz. with stock purchases in November and August 2022. Those buys support MEC stock’s high ranking of officer buying activity, as shown by Fintel’s Officer Sentiment Score of 72.95 which ranks MEC stock in the top 2%, 280 out of 11,857, of companies ranked for the highest levels of company officer buying activity.

Game Changer Program

The MBX program is a game-changer initiative that EF Hutton’s Tim Moore highlighted could drive 100 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion by April of next year. The analyst also highlighted a second catalyst from a new production facility that could further drive 160 bps of EBITDA margin expansion by late 2025.

The chart and table below from Fintel’s financial metrics and ratios page for MEC shows the improving performance in the groups operating cash return from invested cash in recent months. This is a Fintel-created metric that is designed to show the underlying cash generating performance of a business that can not be obscured by management.

Analyst Moore’s report highlights how the company's operational layouts and automation additions have resulted in shorter lead times and more flexibility for its customers. MEC is agile in being able to accommodate a new customer or redeploy its capacity at one of its plants to a different end market.

EF Hutton has estimated that MEC can achieve a 15.3% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025 compared to 11.3% last year, which represents a 400 bps potential margin expansion. MEC's global supply chain disruptions at its customers' plants over the past two years have caused some under-absorption at MEC's facilities, which should abate and no longer be a drag on MEC's EBITDA margin in mid-2024.

Improved Utilization

The firm also highlights that additional upside could come from MEC exiting one or two of its 20 plants over the next 12 months to improve utilization rates

The chart below from Fintel’s forward forecast page on the stock shows analyst consensus EBITDA expectations through to 2027. In general, the Street is expecting further growth in underlying profits that will be aided significantly by potential margin expansion.

Fintel’s consensus target price of $17.34 on the stock suggests analysts in general think the stock could rise 50% over the next year.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

