Mayville Engineering falls -27.6%

Mayville Engineering (MEC) is down -27.6%, or -$6.03 to $15.78.
- Mayville Engineering cuts FY24 revenue view to $580M-$590M from $620M-$640M
- Mayville Engineering reports Q3 EPS 21c, consensus 21c
- Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
