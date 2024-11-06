Mayville Engineering falls -27.4%

Mayville Engineering (MEC) is down -27.4%, or -$5.97 to $15.84.
- Mayville Engineering cuts FY24 revenue view to $580M-$590M from $620M-$640M
- Mayville Engineering reports Q3 EPS 21c, consensus 21c
- Mayville settlement with Peloton ‘obviously positive,’ says Northland
- Mayville Engineering to receive $25.5M settlement agreement
