Mayville Engineering Completes $140.5 Mln Accu-Fab Acquisition To Expand Into Data & Power Markets

July 01, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) has completed its $140.5 million acquisition of Accu-Fab, LLC, effective July 1, 2025.

The deal was funded using MEC's existing $350 million credit facility and is subject to standard post-closing adjustments.

Accu-Fab, known for its advanced metal fabrication and value-added engineering services, serves major OEMs and specializes in critical power infrastructure and data center sectors. The acquisition strengthens MEC's market position by broadening its customer base and accelerating growth in high-demand industries.

MEC CEO Jag Reddy said the acquisition aligns with the company's MBX value creation strategy and enhances its presence in mission-critical, fast-growing markets. He emphasized that the deal will be immediately accretive, excluding transaction costs, and brings together two teams focused on quality, service, and innovation.

Wednesday, MEC closed at $16.26, or 1.88% higher on the NYSE.

