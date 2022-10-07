Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC) shareholders have endured a 65% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 65%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down44% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Mayville Engineering Company fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Mayville Engineering Company shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 65%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 19%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 13% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mayville Engineering Company you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

