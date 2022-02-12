Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Mayville Engineering Company's four analysts is for revenues of US$510m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a notable 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 206% to US$1.06. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$569m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.41 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Mayville Engineering Company's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:MEC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 24% to US$15.67. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mayville Engineering Company at US$19.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Mayville Engineering Company's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.4% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.5% annually. Not only are Mayville Engineering Company's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Mayville Engineering Company.

