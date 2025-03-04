Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC):

Earnings: $15.97 million in Q4 vs. $2.23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.76 in Q4 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.60 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $121.31 million in Q4 vs. $148.58 million in the same period last year.

