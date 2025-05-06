Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC):

Earnings: $0.02 million in Q1 vs. $3.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $135.579 million in Q1 vs. $161.269 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $560 - $590 Mln

