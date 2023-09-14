Mayville Engineering Backs Annual Sales View; Announces 2026 Targets

(RTTNews) - Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Thursday reaffirmed its full year 2023 guidance and announced financial targets for 2026.

For 2023, the company still expects to post adjusted EBITDA of $66 million to $71 million, on sales of $580 million to $610 million. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to record revenue of $596.2 million, for the year.

MEC projects its full year capital expenditure to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

For full year 2026, the company forecast to record adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $135 million, on sales of $750 million to $850 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.