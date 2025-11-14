MayTech Global Investments Trims Its $59 Million MercadoLibre Position: Should Investors Take Some Profits Too?

Key Points

MayTech Global Investments sold 1,148 shares of MercadoLibre for an estimated $2.7 million decrease in position value.

The transaction represented 0.3% of MayTech Global Investments’ 13F assets under management.

MayTech's post-trade holding: 25,081 shares valued at $58.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

The position now accounts for 6.1% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s 5th-largest holding.

On Nov. 12, 2025, MayTech Global Investments, LLC disclosed a sale of 1,148 shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), reducing its position by an estimated $2.7 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 12, 2025, MayTech Global Investments reported a sale of 1,148 shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter.

The fund’s stake declined to 25,081 shares, with a reported market value of $58.6 million at quarter-end, reflecting a net position change of $2.7 million versus the prior period.

What else to know

Following this reduction, MercadoLibre accounts for 6.1% of MayTech Global Investments’ 13F assets under management.

The position was previously 7.0% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): $188.9 million (19.7% of AUM) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG): $96.2 million (10.0% of AUM) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META): $88.5 million (9.2% of AUM) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): $64.6 million (6.7% of AUM) MercadoLibre: $58.6 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Nov. 11, 2025, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,099.57, up 7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 11, 2025) $2,099.57 Market capitalization $106.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.2 billion Net income (TTM) $2.1 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre:

Offers e-commerce platforms, digital payments (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), credit, investment products, classifieds, advertising, and digital storefront solutions across Latin America.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, logistics services, advertising, and financial products for merchants and consumers.

Targets businesses, merchants, and individual consumers in Latin America, serving both online sellers and buyers seeking integrated commerce and financial solutions.

MercadoLibre is a leading Latin American e-commerce and fintech platform with significant scale and a diversified portfolio of digital services.

The company leverages its integrated marketplace, payments, and logistics infrastructure to drive growth and customer engagement across multiple countries.

Its broad ecosystem and local expertise provide a competitive advantage in serving the region's rapidly expanding digital economy.

Foolish take

MayTech Global Investments has been holding shares of MercadoLibre since 2017, so I don't think their recent small sale is anything for investors to worry about.

If anything, MayTech is somewhat a victim of its own success as MercadoLibre grew from 4.8% of the firm's portfolio in early 2024 to 7% in the last quarter -- partially due to the stock's soaring price.

Most likely, this quarter's sale was just a little bit of profit-taking or portfolio rebalancing to raise cash for other new investments.

From a Foolish perspective, I'd rather try not to "trim my flowers and water my weeds," as The Motley Fool's co-founder David Garner puts it.

Around 20% from its all-time high, I'd argue MercadoLibre makes for an interesting buy-the-dip candidate than a position to trim.

Quickly becoming a key cog within the burgeoning economies across Latin America, MercadoLibre's leadership advantage and immense growth optionality make it a powerhouse of a stock.

Despite already being a 76-bagger since its initial public offering in 2007, MercadoLibre continues to grow sales by more than 35% annually over the last year, five years, and ten years.

Trading at 50 times forward earnings, MercadoLibre isn't classically "cheap," but it never really has been. Yet, its results speak for themselves, and the company's growth story is still mid-book.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet, MercadoLibre, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

