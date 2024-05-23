Mayne Pharma Launches Share Buy-Back Initiative

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited has announced a new on-market buy-back of its fully paid ordinary shares. The announcement, dated May 24, 2024, details the company’s plan to repurchase its own stocks under the ASX security code MYX. This strategic move is aimed at managing the company’s capital and providing value to its shareholders.

