Mayne Pharma Issues New Performance Rights

Mayne Pharma Group has announced the issuance of 35,170 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, which are currently unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to reward and retain its employees, potentially impacting the stock market’s perception of its long-term growth strategy.

