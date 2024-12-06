News & Insights

Mayne Pharma Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

December 06, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited has announced the issuance of 301,455 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to a transfer restriction until the specified conditions are met, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to align employee incentives with corporate performance. This move may interest investors looking at employee engagement and retention strategies in the pharmaceutical sector.

