Mayne Pharma to Highlight Growth in US Health Sectors

Mayne Pharma Group is set to host an interactive investor education webinar focused on its US Women’s Health and Dermatology segments. These sectors have shown significant revenue growth, with Women’s Health up 131% and Dermatology up 207% in FY24 compared to the previous year. The webinar will feature insights from key executives and include an interactive Q&A session, offering a valuable opportunity for investors to engage with the company.

