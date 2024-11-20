Mayne Pharma Group Updates Investors at AGM

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group is set to provide a business update at their Annual General Meeting, offering investors insights into the company’s current strategies and future plans. The meeting will be webcast for broader accessibility, allowing stakeholders to stay informed about the company’s performance and prospects.

