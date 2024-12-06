News & Insights

Mayne Pharma Group Reports Cessation of Securities

December 06, 2024

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited has announced the cessation of 638,968 performance rights due to unmet conditions, reflecting a potential shift in the company’s strategic or operational goals. This development may influence investor sentiment and impact the stock’s performance on the ASX. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this decision aligns with the company’s future plans.

