Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Price Target Increased by 19.23% to 4.74

The average one-year price target for Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) has been revised to 4.74 / share. This is an increase of 19.23% from the prior estimate of 3.98 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.20% from the latest reported closing price of 5.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayne Pharma Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYX is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 4,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 658K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 408K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing a decrease of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 7.42% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 377K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

