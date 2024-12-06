News & Insights

Mayne Pharma Director Increases Stake with New Acquisitions

December 06, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group has announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Shawn Patrick O’Brien. As of December 2, 2024, O’Brien acquired an additional 301,455 Performance Rights and 35,170 RSU Performance Rights, increasing his direct holdings. This change reflects O’Brien’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Mayne Pharma’s future performance.

Stocks mentioned

MAYNF

