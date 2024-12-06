Mayne Pharma Director Increases Stake with New Acquisitions

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mayne Pharma Group has announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Shawn Patrick O’Brien. As of December 2, 2024, O’Brien acquired an additional 301,455 Performance Rights and 35,170 RSU Performance Rights, increasing his direct holdings. This change reflects O’Brien’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Mayne Pharma’s future performance.
For further insights into AU:MYX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.