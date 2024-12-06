Mayne Pharma Director Increases Stake with New Acquisitions

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mayne Pharma Group has announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Shawn Patrick O’Brien. As of December 2, 2024, O’Brien acquired an additional 301,455 Performance Rights and 35,170 RSU Performance Rights, increasing his direct holdings. This change reflects O’Brien’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Mayne Pharma’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:MYX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.