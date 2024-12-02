News & Insights

Mayne Pharma Completes Significant Share Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group successfully completed an on-market share buy-back, repurchasing over 3.8 million shares for approximately AU$17.16 million between May 2023 and May 2024. The company announced the potential for further share buy-backs later in 2024 but did not execute any additional purchases in the subsequent period. This move is likely part of Mayne Pharma’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management.

