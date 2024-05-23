News & Insights

Mayne Pharma Affirms Growth Outlook Despite Challenges

May 23, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited remains confident in its financial outlook, expecting revenue and earnings growth in the second half of the fiscal year 2024, despite a temporary setback from a cyber-attack on Change Healthcare. The company has seen growth in its Women’s Health products and is maintaining its Dermatology margin profile, while also transitioning its unique prescriber patient fulfillment process to a larger scale. Additionally, Mayne Pharma has concluded its original share buy-back program and initiated a new one, with its CEO set to present at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare conference.

