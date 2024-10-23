Mayfield Group Unveils New CEO Share Issuance

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (AU:MYG) has released an update.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 2,197,802 unquoted CEO shares as part of previously announced transactions. These shares are not intended to be listed on the ASX, offering a glimpse into the company’s strategic allocations and executive incentives. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s commitment to leadership and long-term growth strategies.

