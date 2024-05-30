Mayfield Childcare AGM: Mixed Voting Results

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. (AU:MFD) has released an update.

Mayfield Childcare Limited has announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, with all resolutions determined by polling. Key resolutions passed included the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of Roseanne Healy to the board, and the approval of an employee securities incentive plan. However, the election of Jason Taleb as director and the approval of the Listing Rule 7.1A mandate were not carried.

