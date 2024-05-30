Mayfair Gold Addresses Leadership Concerns

Mayfair Gold (TSE:MFG) has released an update.

Mayfair Gold Corp. has provided additional information ahead of their June 5 shareholder meeting, regarding concerns raised by management and employees about a potential change in company control and board qualifications. The management has proposed amendments to the ‘Change of Control’ provisions in employment agreements to safeguard against leadership by an inexperienced board. These concerns stem from proposals to nominate individuals connected to Muddy Waters Capital LLC, which has previously been involved in similar proxy contests.

