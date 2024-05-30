News & Insights

Stocks

Mayfair Gold Addresses Leadership Concerns

May 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mayfair Gold (TSE:MFG) has released an update.

Mayfair Gold Corp. has provided additional information ahead of their June 5 shareholder meeting, regarding concerns raised by management and employees about a potential change in company control and board qualifications. The management has proposed amendments to the ‘Change of Control’ provisions in employment agreements to safeguard against leadership by an inexperienced board. These concerns stem from proposals to nominate individuals connected to Muddy Waters Capital LLC, which has previously been involved in similar proxy contests.

For further insights into TSE:MFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.